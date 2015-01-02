FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kenyan court suspends parts of two-week-old anti-terrorism law
#Corrections News
January 2, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kenyan court suspends parts of two-week-old anti-terrorism law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects story to remove reference to clause on keeping suspects in custody for up to 360 days)

NAIROBI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s High Court on Friday suspended parts of sweeping anti-terrorism measures signed into law two weeks ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying objections raised by the opposition over the laws’ constitutionality should be settled by the judiciary.

Kenyatta signed the new security law on Dec. 19, saying it did not go against the bill of rights or any provision of the constitution, but opposition groups have said the measures, which will allow suspects to be held without charge for 360 days, up from 90 days, threaten liberties and free speech.

“I grant conservatory orders suspending the following clauses ... pending the hearing and determination of these petitions,” High Court Judge George Odunga said in issuing his ruling. He named eight clauses which he suspended. (Reporting by Edith Honan and George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and Louise Ireland)

