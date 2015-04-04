Somali militants threaten more bloody attacks against Kenya

MOGADISHU, April 4 (Reuters) - Somali militants on Saturday threatened to stage more bloody attacks on Kenya after the group’s fighters killed nearly 150 people during an assault on a Kenyan university on Thursday.

“No amount of precaution or safety measures will be able to guarantee your safety, thwart another attack or prevent another bloodbath from occurring in your cities,” al Shabaab said in statement.

In a message directed at the Kenyan public, the group vowed a long and gruesome war, saying Kenya’s cities will “run red with blood”. (Reporting by Feisal Omar; writing by Drazen Jorgic, editing by William Hardy)