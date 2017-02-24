Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
NAIROBI Feb 24 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings said on Friday its pretax profit fell to 6.05 billion shillings ($58.51 million) in full-year 2016 from 7.36 billion shillings in the same period a year before.
($1 = 103.4000 Kenyan shillings)
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago
($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns)