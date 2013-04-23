Keny's Standard Media FY pretax profit up 14 pct

* FY pretax up 14 pct at 265 million shillings

* Revenue up 14 pct at 3.6 billion

* Company to pay no dividend

* Expects to improve performance this year

NAIROBI, April 23 (Reuters) - Kenyan media company Standard Group posted a 14 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on increased circulation and advertising, and was positive on this year’s prospects after presidential election passed off peacefully.

The publisher of Kenya’s oldest and second-largest daily, The Standard, and operator of a TV and radio station, said profit rose to 265 million shillings ($3.2 million) on revenue up 14 percent at 3.6 billion.

The company said it would pay no dividend, as in 2011, in order to fund its investment plans.

The firm also said it expects to improve its performance and expand the business this year, but gave no further details.

Business activity would also improve after the peaceful polls on March 4. Kenya was gripped by widespread violence following a disputed ballot five years ago.

“The peaceful conclusion of elections ... is expected to contribute significantly towards economic growth,” the company said, adding that the country’s projected growth of 5 percent this year would underpin its growth.

“Barring unforeseen factors, the board is cautiously optimistic that the growth momentum will be sustained in the current year and that projected group results will be realised.”

Despite growing usage of the Internet in Africa, traditional media like newspapers are still a profitable business.

Standard Group’s bigger rival, Nation Media - publisher of the country’s top-selling newspaper titles - said 2012 profit rose by a quarter, largely on higher advertising.

Nation, which also operates radio and television stations in east Africa, reported pretax profit of 3.5 billion shillings in 2012.