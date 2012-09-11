FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Stanchart prices rights issue at 145 shillings per share
September 11, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Stanchart prices rights issue at 145 shillings per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Standard Chartered Bank said on Tuesday it was pricing its 3.2 billion shilling ($38 million) rights issue at 145 shillings per share.

“The rights issue offer price represents a discount of 21 percent to the six months Volume Weighted Average Price of Standard Chartered shares ... up to and including Aug. 31, 2012,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank said in May it would use the rights issue to fund growth and support a growing balance sheet.

$1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter

