S.Sudan says oil pipeline to Kenya to cost $3 bln
August 10, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Sudan says oil pipeline to Kenya to cost $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A pipeline to connect South Sudan’s oil fields with the Kenyan port of Lamu for export will cost $3 billion, the country’s Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said on Friday.

Landlocked South Sudan has been seeking to build a pipeline to Kenya to end dependency on Sudan through which Juba now needs to exports its crude via a pipeline to the Sudanese port of Port Sudan.

“The 2,000 km pipeline will cost approximately $3 billion dollars,” he told a press conference. (Reporting by Kelly Gilblom; Editing by James Macharia)

