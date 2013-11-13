FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield inches up on Kenya's 182-day T-bill - central bank
November 13, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Yield inches up on Kenya's 182-day T-bill - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Yields on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bill edged up at auction on Wednesday but dipped on the 364-day government paper, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield on the six month security inched higher to 10.603 percent from 10.559 percent at last week’s auction. On the one-year bill, the yield fell to 10.988 percent from 10.994 percent previously.

The bank said it received bids worth a total 5.2 billion shillings ($60.38 million)for the 5 billion shillings worth of debt on offer across the two maturities. It accepted bids worth a total 3.7 billions shillings.

Next week, the central bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth 7 billion shillings. ($1 = 86.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa)

