Kenya 182-day, 364-day T-bills yields fall at latest sale
December 4, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.372 percent at an under subscribed sale on Wednesday from 10.473 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also fell to 10.761 percent from 10.835 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth a total 4.69 billion shillings ($54.03 million) for the two papers and accepted 4.67 billion shillings, below the 6 billion shillings on offer.

Next week the bank will sell 91-day, 182-day and 364- day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.

$1 = 86.8000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
