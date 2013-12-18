FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 182-day T- bills yield rise, 364-day yield down
December 18, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya 182-day T- bills yield rise, 364-day yield down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.440 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.356 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills on sale fell to 10.500 percent from 10.742 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth a total 1.66 billion Kenyan shillings ($19 million) for the 6 billion shillings it had offered for sale for the two bills. It accepted all received bids.

Next week the bank will sell 9 billion shillings’ worth of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

$1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
