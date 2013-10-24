Kenya 91-day Treasury bills yield rises to 9.943 pct

NAIROBI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.943 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.792 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth a total of 3.75 billion shillings ($44.25 million) for the 2 billion shillings worth of debt on offer. It accepted bids worth 2.12 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank said it will auction 91-, 182- and 364-day bills worth a total 7 billion shillings. ($1 = 84.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)