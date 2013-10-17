Kenya 91-day Treasury bills yield inches up to 9.792 pct

NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 91-day Treasury bills inched up to 9.792 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.772 percent a week earlier, the central bank said.

The bank received bids worth a total of 3.8 billion shillings ($44.7 million) for the 2 billion shillings worth of debt on offer, it said. It accepted bids worth 1.99 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank said it will auction 91-, 182- and 364-day bills worth a total 7 billion shillings ($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri)