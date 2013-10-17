FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya 91-day Treasury bills yield inches up to 9.792 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya 91-day Treasury bills yield inches up to 9.792 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 91-day Treasury bills inched up to 9.792 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.772 percent a week earlier, the central bank said.

The bank received bids worth a total of 3.8 billion shillings ($44.7 million) for the 2 billion shillings worth of debt on offer, it said. It accepted bids worth 1.99 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank said it will auction 91-, 182- and 364-day bills worth a total 7 billion shillings ($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.