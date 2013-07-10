FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's 182-day T-bills yields rise to 6.320 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's 182-day T-bills yields rise to 6.320 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills rose to 6.320 percent on Wednesday from 6.0 percent at last week’s auction, the central bank said.

Central bank said the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills was unchanged for the second straight week at 8.356 percent.

The bank said it received bids worth 901 million shillings ($10.37 million) for the two papers, and accepted them all. It had offered a total 5 billion shillings for the two bills.

A total of 9 billion shillings will be offered next week for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills, the bank said. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.