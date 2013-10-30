FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 182-, 364-day Treasury bills' yields rise at auction
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 2:12 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya 182-, 364-day Treasury bills' yields rise at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The yields on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.502 percent and 10.953 percent respectively at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

During last week’s sale, the six months Treasury bills came with a yield of 10.487 percent, while the one year bills had a yield of 10.830 percent.

The bank said it received bids worth 3.79 billion shillings ($44.48 million) for the 2.5 billion shillings worth of the 182-day debt on offer, while the 2.5 billion shillings worth of one year bills received bids worth 1.93 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank said it will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 7 billion shillings.

$1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
