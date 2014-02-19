FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 182-day, 364-day T-bills yield edge lower
February 19, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's 182-day, 364-day T-bills yield edge lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills fell to 10.326 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.357 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also on sale edged lower to 10.654 percent from 10.672 percent last week.

The central bank received bids worth 6.2 billion shillings ($71.88 million) for the two papers, and accepted 4.6 billion shillings. It had offered a total 6 billion shillings worth of the two Treasury bills.

Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, it said.

$1 = 86.2500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
