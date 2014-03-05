FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills yield inches down to 10.227 pct
March 5, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills yield inches down to 10.227 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills edged down to 10.227 percent at an oversubscribed auction from 10.347 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The yield on the one year bills also nudged down to 10.566 percent from 10.610 percent at the previous week’s sale, the bank said.

There was huge demand for both bills with the six-months securities attracting bids worth 11.36 billion shillings ($131.48 million) or a subscription of 378.5 percent.

Investors offered 4.19 billion shillings worth of bids for the one year securities, representing a subscription of 140 percent. ($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
