Kenya's 91-day T-bill yields rise to 8.439 pct

NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills rose to 8.439 percent at an undersubscribed auction on Thursday from 8.093 percent last week, the central bank said.

The central bank received 2.5 billion shillings ($29.48 million) in bids for the 4 billion shillings worth of three-month paper on offer and accepted 2.03 billion shillings.

The central bank said it would auction a total of 8 billion shillings worth of 91- and 182-day treasury bills next week.