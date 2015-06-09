TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea rises at auction

NAIROBI, June 9 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, rose at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the economy.

Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.20-3.75 3.04-3.70 PF1 3.92-4.12 3.40-3.70 PD 3.40-3.73 3.20-3.61 D1 3.17-3.18 2.90-3.16 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)