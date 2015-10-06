FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea rises at auction
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 6, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea rises at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, rose at this week’s auction, Tea Brokers East Africa said on Tuesday.

Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is its top foreign exchange earner.

Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.90-4.74 3.80-4.50 PF1 4.14-4.35 4.12-4.27 PD 3.82-4.04 3.78-4.10 D1 3.80-4.28 3.80-4.00

Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Editing by Edith Honan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.