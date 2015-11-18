FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE -Top price of Kenyan tea slips at auction
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE -Top price of Kenyan tea slips at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top grade of Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)TEABP1-BEST-KE, slipped at this week’s auction, Tea Brokers East Africa said.

Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is its top foreign exchange earner.

Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held Nov. 16-17, where tea from other producers in the region was also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.28-4.40 3.37-4.94 PF1 3.70-4.08 3.56-3.70 PD 3.48-5.02 3.40-4.20 D1 3.48-4.11 3.45-4.15

Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Editing by Edith Honan)

