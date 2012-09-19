FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya small-scale tea farmer revenues at record high
September 19, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya small-scale tea farmer revenues at record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Revenues from tea produced and exported by small-scale farmers rose 12 percent to a record 61.4 billion shillings ($723.20 million) in the year to June due to high prices and favourable foreign exchange rates, the Kenya Tea Development Agency said.

Lerionka Tiampati, managing director of KTDA, the country’s biggest collective producer, whose members account for about 60 percent of tea output in the world’s top exporter of black tea, said the farmers would receive a payment of 45.3 billion.

Revenues from the commodity were at 54.6 billion in the previous year and earned farmers in east Africa’s biggest economy 40.5 billion shillings.

“We attribute the impressive results to better tea prices, favourable exchange rates, effective cost management by the tea factories, efficient management and higher tea production,” Tiampati said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The rest of Kenya’s tea is produced by large-scale farmers and corporations.

Tiampati said the average net selling price for tea increased to $3.2 per kg over the 2011-2012 season compared to the previous year’s $3.07 while the average exchange rate stood at 89.16 to the dollar compared to the previous year’s 82.79, helping to consolidate earnings.

The official said high cost of operations mainly due to expensive energy posed a challenge to the industry. The KTDA is planning to cut energy costs, and is considering building small hydro power stations, Tiampati said.

The tea board has said 2012 output was expected to fall to 360 million kg, down from 377 million kg recorded in 2011, mainly due to lower production in the first half of the year.

$1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings Writing by James Macharia; editing by James Jukwey

