Top price of highest grade Kenyan tea falls at latest auction
March 26, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Top price of highest grade Kenyan tea falls at latest auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - The highest price for top grade Kenyan tea fell to $3.20 per kg at this week’s sale from $3.50 per kg last week, Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said on Wednesday.

Kenya is the leading world exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner for east Africa’s largest economy, together with horticulture and tourism.

Prices for Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE fetched $2.65-$3.20 per kg compared with $2.50-$3.50 per kg last week, ATB said.

Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE sold at $2.28-$2.67 from $2.30-$2.75 per kg at the last sale.

ATB said 16.57 percent of the 140,944 packages, or 9.1 million kg, of tea offered was left unsold. Last week 13.97 percent of the 134,237 packages weighing 8.6 million kg offered were left unsold.

Demand was strongest from Pakistan while Egypt was more also active in the market, as was the U.K.

Most of the tea auctioned at the Mombasa auction is from Kenya, but it also offers tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other regional producers. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough)

