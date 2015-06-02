FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea falls at auction
June 2, 2015

TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea falls at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 2 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the
top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)
TEABP1-BEST-KE, fell at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers
said on Tuesday.
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the economy.
    Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea
from other producers in the region is also sold:


 TEA (BEST         PRICES THIS WEEK    PRICES LAST AUCTION
 GRADES)           IN DOLLARS/KG       IN DOLLARS/KG
 BP1               3.04-3.70              3.05-3.98
 PF1               3.40-3.70              3.58-3.80
 PD                3.20-3.61              3.20-3.79
 D1                2.90-3.16              2.92-3.30

Note: 
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE     
PD: Pekoes Dusts 
D1: Dusts

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa)

