TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea falls at auction

NAIROBI, June 2 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, fell at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday. Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the economy. Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.04-3.70 3.05-3.98 PF1 3.40-3.70 3.58-3.80 PD 3.20-3.61 3.20-3.79 D1 2.90-3.16 2.92-3.30 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by George Obulutsa)