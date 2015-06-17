FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea slips at auction
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea slips at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the
top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)
TEABP1-BEST-KE, slipped at auction this week, Africa Tea
Brokers said on Wednesday
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the economy.
    Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea
from other producers in the region is also sold:


 TEA (BEST         PRICES THIS WEEK    PRICES LAST AUCTION
 GRADES)           IN DOLLARS/KG       IN DOLLARS/KG
 BP1               3.29-3.70              3.20-3.75             
 PF1               4.16-4.22              3.92-4.12             
 PD                3.58-3.77              3.40-3.73             
 D1                3.40-3.52              3.17-3.18             

Note: 
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE     
PD: Pekoes Dusts 
D1: Dusts

 (Writing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.