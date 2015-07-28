FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top price of Kenya's best tea grade dips at auction
July 28, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Top price of Kenya's best tea grade dips at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 21 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the
top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)
TEABP1-BEST-KE, fell at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers
said on Tuesday.
    Kenya is the largest exporter of black tea and the crop is a
leading foreign exchange earner for the country.
    Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea
from other producers in the region is also sold:

 TEA (BEST         PRICES THIS WEEK    PRICES LAST AUCTION
 GRADES)            IN DOLLARS/KG         IN DOLLARS/KG
 BP1                 3.67-4.08             3.60-4.16            
 PF1                 4.60-4.90             4.50-4.76            
 PD                  4.64-4.70           4.24-4.54             
 D1                  3.80-4.26            3.80-4.00             

Note: 
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE 
PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

