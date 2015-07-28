Top price of Kenya's best tea grade dips at auction

NAIROBI, July 21 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, fell at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday. Kenya is the largest exporter of black tea and the crop is a leading foreign exchange earner for the country. Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.67-4.08 3.60-4.16 PF1 4.60-4.90 4.50-4.76 PD 4.64-4.70 4.24-4.54 D1 3.80-4.26 3.80-4.00 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)