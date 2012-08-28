FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top tea prices dip at Kenyan auction
August 28, 2012

Top tea prices dip at Kenyan auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The average price of Kenyan top grade tea inched lower to $4.04 per kg at auction this week from $4.08 kg last week, traders said on Tuesday.

The east African nation is the world’s biggest exporter of black tea, and the crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, raking in $1.27 billion last year.

Traders said riots in the port city of Mombasa after a radical Muslim cleric was killed on Monday, had not affected the auction, but they were cautious of escalated violence.

“We have not been affected, but if it continues, it will disrupt workers getting to the factories and warehouse,” said Peter Kimanga, a tea manager at Global Tea and Commodities Kenya.

The Mombasa-based Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said in a market report that Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at $4.26-$3.82 per kg, from $4.25-$3.90 last week.

Best Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE fetched $3.98-3.80 per kg, up from per $4.09-$3.89 kg at the previous sale.

It said 99,715 packages were offered for sale, with 13.7 percent going unsold. Last week, 105,621 packages were offered with 16 percent left unsold.

Sudan and Bazaar bought more tea, while Egyptian Packers, the leading buyers of Kenyan tea, Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries reduced their activity in the auction, ATB said.

The Tea Board of Kenya said the country’s full-year production was expected to fall by 5 percent, compared with last year’s 377 million kg, after extreme weather in the first half. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)

