June 25, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Highest price for top Kenya tea grade dips at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - The highest price for top-grade
Kenyan tea dipped to $3.20 per kg at this week's auction from
$3.22 per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said on
Wednesday.
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea. The crop
is a main source of foreign exchange for the east African
economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.
    Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at
$2.22-$3.20 per kg compared with $2.12-$3.22 per kg last week.
    Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE
fetched $2.30-$2.74 per kg from $2.30-$2.78 per kg at the last
sale.
    Tea Brokers said 9.88 percent of the 165,116 packages, or
10.5 million kg, remained unsold. That compares with 16.31
percent of the 170,461 packages, or 10.88 million kg, that were
unsold last week.
    Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from
Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other
regional producers is also sold.

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jane Merriman)

