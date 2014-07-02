FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Highest price for top Kenya tea grade falls at auction
July 2, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Highest price for top Kenya tea grade falls at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - The highest price for top-grade
Kenyan tea fell to 3.12 per kg at this week's auction from $3.20
per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said on Wednesday.
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea. The crop
is a main source of foreign exchange for the east African
economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.
    Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at
$2.15-$3.12 per kg compared with $2.22-$3.20 per kg last week.
    Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE
fetched $2.26-$2.70 per kg from $2.30-$2.74 per kg at the last
sale.
    Tea Brokers said 16.11 percent of the 146,814 packages, or
9.3 million kg, remained unsold. That compares with 9.88 percent
of the 165,116 packages, or 10.5 million kg, that were unsold
last week.
    Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from
Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other
regional producers is also sold.

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jason Neely)

