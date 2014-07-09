FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Highest price of top Kenya tea grade rises at auction
July 9, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Highest price of top Kenya tea grade rises at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - The highest price for top-grade
Kenyan tea rose slightly at this week's sale to $3.30 per kg
from $3.12 per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said.
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the country's 
economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.
    Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE fetched
$2.22-$3.30 per kg from $2.15-$3.12 per kg last week.
    Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE
sold at $2.28-$2.68 per kg compared with  $2.26-$2.70 per kg
last week.
    Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from
Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other
regional producers is also sold.
    Tea Brokers said in its report late on Tuesday buyers from
Pakistan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Sudan and the
United Kingdom bought more tea than last week.

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Keiron Henderson)

