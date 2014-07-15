FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Highest price of top Kenya tea grade rises at auction
July 15, 2014

Highest price of top Kenya tea grade rises at auction

NAIROBI, July 15 (Reuters) - The highest price for top-grade
Kenyan tea rose at this week's sale to $3.64 per kg from $3.30
per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said on Tuesday.
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the country's 
economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.
    Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE fetched
$2.42-$3.64 per kg from $2.22-$3.30 per kg last week.
    Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE
sold at $2.56-$2.92 per kg compared with $2.28-$2.68 per kg last
week.
    Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from
Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other
regional producers is also sold.
    Tea Brokers said in its report buyers from Pakistan were
dominant while Egyptian, Aghanistan and Sudanese buyers also
lent support.

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by David Evans)

