Top price of Kenya's highest grade tea up at auction
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Top price of Kenya's highest grade tea up at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - The highest price for top-grade Kenyan tea climbed at this week’s sale to $3.94 per kg from $3.64 per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said on Tuesday.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the country’s economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.

Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE fetched $2.50-$3.94 per kg compared with $2.42-$3.64 per kg last week.

Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE sold at $2.64-$2.90 per kg compared with $2.56-$2.92 per kg last week.

Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other regional producers is also sold.

Pakistan dominated the auction while Yemen was more active, Tea Brokers said in its report. Other Middle Eastern buyers, as well as Kazakhstan, central Asian countries, Britain, Sudan, Afghanistan and Egypt showed interest, it added.

Reporting by Edmund Blair; editing by Keiron Henderson

