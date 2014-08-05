FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top price of Kenya's highest grade tea falls at auction
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Top price of Kenya's highest grade tea falls at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The highest price for top-grade Kenyan tea fell at this week’s sale to $3.90 per kg from $4.00 per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said on Tuesday.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the country’s economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.

Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE fetched $3.00-$3.90 per kg compared with $2.76-$4.00 per kg last week.

Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE sold at $2.44-$280 per kg compared with $2.60-$2.78 per kg last week.

Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other regional producers is also sold.

Kazakhstan showed more support during the auction while Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries were also more active, Tea Brokers said in its report. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.