#Honda Motor Co
August 13, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Top price of Kenyan tea inches up at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The maximum price of Kenya’s highest-quality tea inched up to $3.92 per kg at this week’s sale, from $3.90, Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said on Wednesday.

The east African nation is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a leading foreign exchange earner for the economy, together with horticulture and tourism.

Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at $2.92-$3.92 per kg during the sale held on Tuesday, compared with $3.00-$3.90 per kg during last week’s sale, ATB said.

Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE attracted a price of $2.30-$2.68 per kg, compared with $2.44-$2.80 per kg in the previous sale.

Most of the tea offered at the weekly auction in the port city of Mombasa is from Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other regional producers is also sold.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman

