FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya regulator says tea output, exports rise in 2014
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya regulator says tea output, exports rise in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s tea output and exports rose in 2014 from a year before, data from the industry regulator showed.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the commodity is a major foreign exchange earner for East Africa’s biggest economy.

Data from the regulator Tea Board of Kenya’s website seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed that output rose to 444.8 million kg in 2014 compared with 432.2 million kg a year earlier, which raked in about $1.3 billion.

The data also showed Kenya exported 499 million kg up from 494.4 million kg in 2013. The difference in export and production figures usually arise from unsold tea carried over from the previous year.

A leading tea-producing group has said drought earlier this the year was driving down output and processing factories were receiving fewer deliveries from fields each week. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.