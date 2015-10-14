FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Top price of best Kenyan tea rises at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, rose at this week’s auction, Tea Brokers East Africa said.

Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is its top foreign exchange earner.

Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.82-4.90 3.90-4.74 PF1 4.22-4.52 4.14-4.35 PD 3.85-4.09 3.82-4.04 D1 3.98-4.26 3.80-4.28

Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Writing by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Louise Heavens)

