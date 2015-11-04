FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Top price of Kenyan tea rises at auction
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Top price of Kenyan tea rises at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top
grade of Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones
(BP1s)TEABP1-BEST-KE, inched up at this week's auction, Africa
Tea Brokers said.
    Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is
its top foreign exchange earner.
    Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea
from other producers in the region is also sold:

 TEA (BEST         PRICES THIS WEEK    PRICES LAST AUCTION
 GRADES)            IN DOLLARS/KG         IN DOLLARS/KG
 BP1                  3.60-4.92            3.65-4.90
 PF1                  3.74-4.06            4.15-4.39
 PD                   3.72-4.43            3.92-4.25
 D1                   3.76-4.10            4.00-4.26
    
Note: 
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE
PD: Pekoe Dusts 
D1: Dusts

 (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.