TABLE-Top price of Kenyan tea edges up at auction

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top grade of Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s)TEABP1-BEST-KE, edged up at this week’s auction, Tea Brokers East Africa said.

Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is its top foreign exchange earner.

Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held Nov. 9-10, where tea from other producers in the region was also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.37-4.94 3.60-4.92 PF1 3.56-3.70 3.74-4.06 PD 3.40-4.20 3.72-4.43 D1 3.45-4.15 3.76-4.10

Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Jason Neely)