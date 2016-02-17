CORRECTED-Kenya tea export earnings up, output down in 2015 - regulator

(Corrects earnings figure to 125.25 billion shillings from 125.5 billion in paragraph two)

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s tea export earnings rose in 2015 due to higher auction prices even though output fell, the agriculture industry regulator said on Wednesday.

The Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Authority said tea export earnings were up 23 percent year-on-year to 125.25 billion shillings ($1.23 billion) in 2015, while output fell 10 percent to 399.21 million kg. ($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)