FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya sees tea export earnings falling in 2016
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya sees tea export earnings falling in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds 2016 forecast, details, background)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya sees tea export earnings of 115-120 billion shillings this year depending on the exchange rate, after a 23 percent rise in earnings to 125.25 billion shillings ($1.23 billion) in 2015, the agriculture industry regulator said on Wednesday.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the commodity is a major foreign exchange earner for East Africa’s biggest economy.

The Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Authority (AFFA) said total output fell 10 percent to 399.21 million kg in 2015.

“The impressive earnings resulted from improved prices during the year, which registered an average of $2.98 per kg compared to $2.16 recorded during the corresponding period of 2014,” Alfred Busolo, AFFA’s acting director general told a news conference, adding average price per kg rose 38 pct.

He said local sales earned tea farmers another 14.6 billion shillings.

He said earnings were also boosted by a weakening shilling, which hit lows last seen in October 2011 in late 2015.

Busolo said the drop in output was due to dry weather in tea producing areas in the first five months of 2015.

$1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.