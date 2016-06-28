FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Top price for Kenya's best tea grade slips at weekly sale
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Top price for Kenya's best tea grade slips at weekly sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top
Kenyan tea grade Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE
slipped at this week's sale, Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday.
    Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the
commodity is its leading foreign exchange earner.
    Following are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held on
Monday and Tuesday, where tea from other producers in the region
is also sold:
    
TEA               PRICES THIS WEEK   PRICES LAST WEEK
(BEST GRADES)      IN DOLLARS/KG      IN DOLLARS/KG
BP1                  3.00-3.61          2.96-3.70 
PF1                  2.90-3.38          2.90-3.38 
PD                   2.59-3.50          2.62-3.70 
D1                   2.95-3.80          2.80-3.76 
Note:
BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE
PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE
PD: Pekoe Dusts
D1: Dusts

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.