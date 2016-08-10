FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Top price of Kenya's best tea climbs at auction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Top price of Kenya's best tea climbs at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The maximum price of the top Kenyan tea grade Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE climbed at this week's sale, Africa Tea Brokers said on Wednesday.

Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the commodity is its leading foreign exchange earner.

Following are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held on Monday and Tuesday, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold:

TEA PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST WEEK (BEST GRADES)

IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 2.77-3.72 2.80-3.48 PF1 2.72-3.52 2.74-3.21 PD 2.92-3.40 2.65-3.32 D1 2.90-3.50 2.80-3.50 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.