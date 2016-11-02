FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Kenya tea production likely to jump 3.5 pct in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya tea production likely to jump 3.5 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kenya is likely to produce 445 million kilos (kg) of tea in 2017, a 3.5 percent jump from expected output of 430 million kg this year, the agriculture industry regulator said on Wednesday.

Kenya is the world's No. 1 exporter of black tea, which is one of Kenya's top foreign exchange earners, generating 125.25 billion shillings ($1.24 billion) in revenues in 2015.

Farmers have enjoyed good harvests this year, with total output projected to jump at least 10 percent, mainly due to heavy rains associated with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

However, the "short rains" season, which usually starts in October, may be lower than normal in many areas due to El Nino and curb farm output, the Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Authority which regulates farming told Reuters in a statement.

$1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.