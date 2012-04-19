FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya internet users nearly doubled in Q4 - CCK
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India
April 19, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya internet users nearly doubled in Q4 - CCK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 19 (Reuters) - The number of internet users in Kenya rose 95.6 percent year-on-year to 17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, thanks to an increase in mobile phone subscriptions, the industry regulator said.

Mobile phones are the main mode of accessing the internet in east Africa’s largest economy.

Mobile phone subscriptions grew 12.5 percent to 28.1 million from about 25 million in the year before period, the Communication Commission of Kenya said in its latest quarterly report on Wednesday.

“The increase in mobile subscriptions is an indication of operators’ determination to continue growing their subscriber base through tactful marketing approaches as a strategy towards customer acquisition,” CCK said.

Safaricom, partly owned by Britain’s Vodafone, , held on to top spot with a 66.6 percent market share despite dropping slightly from the previous year’s 67.7 percent.

It was followed by the Kenyan unit of India’s Bharti Airtel , which shed off 0.5 percentage points to realise a 15.2 percent market share, CCK said.

Telkom Kenya, controlled by France Telecom had 10.3 percent while India’s Essar Telecom controlled 7.9 percent having climbed from 6.2 percent the previous year.

CCK said subscriptions to mobile phone-based money transfer services by all operators grew 42.1 percent while deposits through the services rose 54.5 percent to 176.8 billion. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.