NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Kenya's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had no intention of breaking up any company in the sector, weeks after a leaked draft report on competition it commissioned recommended that Safaricom, the country's biggest operator, be split.

"It is not the authority's intention to punish success," Communications Authority of Kenya chairman Ben Gituku told a news conference. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)