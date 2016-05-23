Kenya sees tourist numbers rising a third this year to 1.6 mln

NAIROBI, May 23 (Reuters) - Kenya expects tourist arrivals to jump by a third this year to 1.6 million as Western governments lift warnings against travel to the East African nation, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) said on Monday.

"The issue we had last year was security ... we don't have that," Jacinta Mbithi, chief executive of KTB, told a news conference. "We have enjoyed that calmness and various countries lifted their advisories, others simply downgraded it." (Reporting by John Ndiso; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans)