CORRECTED-Kenya's tourism numbers down 15 pct in Jan-May - board

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The number of tourist arrivals in Kenya sunk 15 percent in the first five months of 2013, two tourism bodies said on Tuesday, as visitors worried by the risk of trouble around March’s elections stayed away and the outlook remained gloomy.

“The election hangover and travel advisories are among the reasons to blame,” Sam Ikwaye, head of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers in Coast region, told Reuters. “We are worried that even the second half of this year might not do well.” (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)