FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's TransCentury says 2013 profit fell by 30 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's TransCentury says 2013 profit fell by 30 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 15 (Reuters) - Kenya’s TransCentury Limited posted a 30 percent drop in its pretax profit for 2013 to 856.6 million shillings ($9.9 million), it said on Tuesday.

The company, which runs an electricity equipments maker and an engineering services firm active in the nascent petroleum and mining sectors in Kenya, blamed a slowdown in Kenya due to a presidential election in March, after the previous poll in 2007 was marred by violence.

The election passed off peacefully.

It said the outlook for this year’s performance was positive as the energy equipment business rolls out new products and moves into new markets in Africa.

The engineering division is expected to contribute to earnings growth due to business from firms in the power, generation, oil and gas as well as mining sectors, TransCentury said.

TransCentury sold its 34 percent stake in Rift Valley Railways to Egypt’s Citadel Capital last month, giving it access to about $40 million in cash that will fund the planned projects.

It recommended the payment of a dividend per share of 0.40 shillings, unchanged from the previous year. Earnings per share fell to 1.06 shillings from 1.66 shillings in 2012.

$1 = 86.8000 Kenyan Shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.