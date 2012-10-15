FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's TransCentury to cut stake in Tanzanian tea firm
October 15, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's TransCentury to cut stake in Tanzanian tea firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kenya’s TransCentury will sell part of its stake in Tanzanian tea packager Chai Bora in order to focus on its infrastructure and engineering businesses, the firm said.

Founded just over 10 years ago as an investment club, TransCentury has grown into a specialist infrastructure company with interests in power, transport and engineering thanks to rapidly growing demand in the region.

It said that it had entered an agreement with an unidentified party that could result in its ceding control of Chai Bora, the only investment in its portfolio outside power, infrastructure and engineering.

The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, is expected to be completed in January 2013, TransCentury said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company posted a 241 percent leap in pretax profit for the first half of this year to 564.14 million shillings ($6.62 million), lifted by revenue from its oil and gas clients. ($1 = 85.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
