FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's TransCentury secures $20 mln in capital as bond deadline nears
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Kenya's TransCentury secures $20 mln in capital as bond deadline nears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - Kenya’s TransCentury Ltd said on Tuesday it had entered an agreement with Kuramo Capital to inject $20 million in fresh capital as the electrical equipment, logistics and engineering firm races to repay an outstanding five-year convertible bond due in 10 days’ time.

“This investment by the strategic investor will complement other funding options to settle the outstanding convertible bond and fund infrastructure projects,” TransCentury said in a statement, describing Kuramo as an Africa-focused investment manager.

Shares in TransCentury have plunged more than 70 percent in the past year, raising concerns about its ability to repay the $75 million bond that falls due on March 25.

The company in October said it planned a fund-raising programme over the next six months after conducting a strategic review. More information would be offered at a later date, TransCentury said, adding the process was still subject to regulatory and shareholder approval where applicable. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.