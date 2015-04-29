Yield on Kenya's 182-day T-bills falls marginally

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - The weighted average yields on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills eased to 10.268 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.272 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day bills rose marginally to 10.605 percent from 10.595 percent last week, the bank said.

The bank had offered bills worth a total of 7.0 billion shillings ($74.00 million) and received bids worth 1.9 billion shillings, and accepted all of them.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings next week.