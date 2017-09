NAIROBI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield of accepted bids for Kenya’s five-year Treasury bond was 13.947 percent at auction on Wednesday, compared with 13.920 percent at the previous auction on Nov. 30, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield of accepted bids for a 10-year Treasury bond was 14.264 percent, compared with 16.132 percent at auction on Jan. 25. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)